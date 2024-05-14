3 hours ago

Bernard Sarfo Twumasi, a talented software developer from Ghana, is making waves in the lower tiers of Norwegian football with his club IL Express.

Originally journeying to the Scandinavian country to pursue opportunities in the tech industry, Twumasi has seamlessly blended his passion for football with his professional endeavors.

Arriving in Norway two years ago to ply his trade in the tech sector, Twumasi also found a platform to showcase his footballing skills with the local community club.

In a recent league match, Twumasi made a significant impact for his side IL Express, contributing a goal and winning a penalty as they secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Jerv in the fourth-tier league.