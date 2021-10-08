59 minutes ago

Ace Sports journalist Ridwan Ibrahim Asante has landed a top job with Canadian Premier League side York United FC.

The former Joy FM presenter and commentator who is now domiciled in Canada did not leave behind his writing pad behind in Ghana but has continued his sports journalism job.

"Wonderful to welcome gifted journalist Ridwan Ibrahim Asante to the team. A well-known face (and voice) in his native Ghana and across Africa, we're lucky to have him covering our club & contributing across platforms,” the Canadian club announced on their Twitter handle.

Ridwan Ibrahim Asante who also doubles as the editor of one of Ghana's leading sports portals Ghanasoccernet.com, will handle the clubs online presence including their websites among others.

He has crafted a niche for himself as one of the best writers and commentators in country and has in the past worked with Joy FM.

During the 2018 African Women Cup of Nations tournament in Ghana one of two CAF commentators for the tournament from Ghana.

Ridwan was a co-commentator on the Ghana Premier League for South Africa Pay-TV channel SuperSport for three years between 2012 and 2015.

He also holds a Masters degree in Marketing Strategy from the University of Ghana Business School and a first degree in Sociology which was attained a the same University in 2007.

