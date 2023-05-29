2 hours ago

In their last game of the 2022/23 Dutch Eredivisie season, Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus was in action for Ajax on Sunday afternoon.

The talented player started in the attacking lineup as Ajax faced FC Twente in an away fixture.

Despite a strong first-half performance by Ajax, they were unable to secure a victory by the end of the match.

Ajax took the lead in the 31st minute as Dusan Tadic found the back of the net with an assist from Dutch-born Ghanaian Brian Brobbey.

However, a subpar performance in the second half proved costly for the away team.

FC Twente took advantage of the situation and mounted a comeback, scoring three goals through Manfred Ugalde, Julio Pleguezuelo, and Vaclav Cerny with the final score being 3-1 in favor of FC Twente.

Throughout the Dutch Eredivisie campaign, 22-year-old Kudus Mohammed played a total of 30 matches for Ajax. He concluded the season with 11 starts and contributed three assists to his team.

Looking ahead, Kudus is expected to be part of the Ghana squad as they prepare to face Madagascar in the AFCON qualifiers scheduled for June. His performances for Ajax have showcased his talent and potential, making him an integral part of both club and country.