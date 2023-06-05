1 hour ago

Osman Bukari, the talented Ghana international, has expressed his joy after a season filled with success alongside his team, Red Star Belgrade, in Serbia's top division.

The dynamic winger made the move to Red Star Belgrade during the summer transfer window of 2022, following an impressive stint in the French Ligue 1 with FC Nantes, where he was a vital presence on the flanks in all competitions.

In his debut season with the club, Bukari quickly established himself as a crucial player, playing a pivotal role in their triumph across three major competitions.

The 24-year-old's contributions were instrumental in Red Star Belgrade's victories in the Serbian Super League, Serbian Super League, and Serbian Cup.

Displaying his versatility and skill, Bukari showcased his goal-scoring prowess and playmaking abilities, recording an impressive tally of 12 goals and four assists in 29 games.

His exceptional performances not only solidified his position as a key player within his team but also positioned him among the top forwards in the league.

The Ghanaian winger's achievements throughout the season have brought him immense satisfaction, reflecting on the collective success of the team and his personal growth.

Bukari's impact on Red Star Belgrade's accomplishments highlights his immense talent and potential as he continues to shine on the field.

He has been named in the Black Stars squad that will face Madagascar in the 2023 AFCON Qualifier on June 18.