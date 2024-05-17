4 hours ago

Antoine Semenyo, the 24-year-old Ghanaian striker, has shared the challenges he faced on his journey to the Premier League, revealing that he encountered rejection from powerhouse clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal during his formative years.

"I think I went to Millwall four times, went to Tottenham, went to Arsenal, went to Chelsea, I went to so many clubs and I just got the same result: never making it. I remember Palace being the last place being rejected," Semenyo disclosed.

Reflecting on the emotional toll of these rejections, Semenyo admitted, "Being so young I couldn’t cope with the emotions of rejection... I felt like I need to take a break, go back to friends, go back to school just focus and recuperate, give myself a year to calm myself down cause I felt like the rejection was so much."

Despite the setbacks, Semenyo highlighted that these experiences ultimately contributed to his growth and resilience, stating, "That was obviously a tough part of my life but yeah I felt like it built character and the mentality I have now, so I’m grateful."

Semenyo's perseverance eventually paid off when Bournemouth secured his services for £10 million in January 2023.

Since then, he has become a key player for the club, showcasing his talent with eight goals and two assists in 31 Premier League appearances this season.

His remarkable performances have earned him a nomination for Bournemouth's Player of the Season award, solidifying his status as a rising star in English football.