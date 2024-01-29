12 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban demonstrated his football prowess with a standout performance, securing the decisive goal for Genoa in a thrilling match against Lecce during matchweek 22 of the Italian Serie A.

Ekuban, 29, entered the game as a substitute at the start of the second half and made an immediate impact.

Genoa faced a 1-0 deficit at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, with Lecce taking the lead in the 31st minute through Nikola Krstovic's right-footed shot, skillfully assisted by Valentin Gendrey.

Trailing at halftime, Genoa displayed resilience in the second half. Mateo Retegui found the equalizer in the 70th minute with a precise header from close range, capitalizing on a set-piece situation to level the score at 1-1.

The defining moment came in the 76th minute when Caleb Ekuban secured victory for Genoa.

Executing a right-footed shot from the center of the box, Ekuban's strike, facilitated by Mateo Retegui's skillful headed pass, found the bottom right corner, sealing a 2-1 triumph for Genoa.

Ekuban has faced challenges, including injuries impacting his previous season's performance. However, the Ghanaian forward is now enjoying a more positive and productive season, evident in his crucial contributions on the field.

Genoa, celebrating this significant win, acknowledges Ekuban's resilience and goal-scoring prowess, injecting vibrant energy into his ongoing campaign in the competitive landscape of the Italian Serie A.