10 minutes ago

CFR Cluj has decided to recall Ghanaian striker Carl Davordzie from his loan at FC Gloria following an outstanding performance in the Romania Liga III.

The 22-year-old striker joined CFR Cluj from Camposanto Calcio in Italy in 2022 but was subsequently sent on loan to Gloria FC, a third-division club.

Davordzie made a significant impact during his time at Gloria FC, scoring nine goals in 12 games and providing five assists.

His remarkable form has caught the attention of CFR Cluj, prompting the decision to bring him back to the parent club.

Known for his speed, confidence in taking on defenders, and ability to score in one-on-one situations, Davordzie has proven to be a valuable asset to his teams.

Before joining CFR Cluj, he had a promising stint in Parma's youth system and even featured in the matchday squad for Serie A games against top-tier teams like Juventus and Napoli.

With his return to CFR Cluj, Davordzie aims to showcase his skills at a higher level in the Romanian top flight.

Both the player and the club are optimistic about his ability to make a meaningful contribution to CFR Cluj's campaign in the upcoming matches.