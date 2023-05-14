2 hours ago

Joel Fameyeh, the Ghanaian forward, showcased his scoring prowess as he found the back of the net in Rubin Kazan's match against Akron Togliatti in the Russian Football National League on Saturday afternoon.

The first half of the game unfolded in a rather uneventful manner, with both teams exhibiting caution and struggling to create fluent passing moves on the challenging field. However, the majority of the goals were scored during this period.

Rubin Kazan wasted no time in asserting their dominance, as Rustamjon Ashurmatov opened the scoring just four minutes into the game.

Merabi Uridia quickly followed suit, finding the back of the net three minutes later to give Rubin Kazan a comfortable lead.

Akron Togliatti managed to pull one back through Ruslan Apekov in the 13th minute, but Joel Fameyeh swiftly responded for Rubin Kazan, extending their lead to 3-1 in the 17th minute.

Injury time saw the visitors narrow the deficit with a goal from Abu-Said Eldarushev, making the scoreline 3-2.

Rubin Kazan currently sits in second place on the league table with 62 points after 31 games, trailing league leaders Baltika by a mere two points.

The next league fixture for Rubin Kazan will be a highly anticipated clash against Baltika, offering a chance for them to bridge the gap at the top of the table.

In the 85th minute, Joel Fameyeh was substituted and replaced by Vitali Lisakovich, contributing to the team's overall performance and securing the victory for Rubin Kazan.