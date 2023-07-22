2 hours ago

Ghanaian centre-forward Kelvin Owusu Boateng has completed a move to Austrian Second League side First Vienna FC, signing a two-year contract that will keep him with the club until 2025.

The 23-year-old striker is making the switch to the Hohe Warte Stadium outfit from Slovakian top-flight side Spartak Trnava, following his loan spell with Czech National Football League side MFK Karviná during the 2022-23 season.

The official statement from First Vienna FC confirming Boateng's signing read: "Kelvin Boateng is moving to Vienna! One day before the start of the UNIQA ÖFB Cup season, First Vienna FC 1894 signed Kelvin Boateng. The 23-year-old striker is moving from Spartak Trnava to Wien-Döbling and has signed for two seasons until 2025."

After completing the move, the Ghanaian-based Right to Dream Academy product expressed his excitement to be part of Vienna, stating: "I'm very happy to be a Vienna player with immediate effect. It was important for me to switch to a club with a family environment, where young players are counted on and I can develop further. I'm looking forward to experiencing the club, the stadium, and the fans up close."

Kelvin Owusu Boateng is yet to earn a cap for the Ghana men's senior national team, the Black Stars. However, with his talent and potential, his performances in Austria could potentially catch the attention of national team selectors in the future.