2 hours ago

In a remarkable feat, Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari has clinched his third consecutive top-flight league title, representing his third consecutive club.

The 23-year-old played a vital role in Slovan Bratislava's 2-1 victory over Banska Bystrica in the Championship playoff on Sunday, securing the Slovakia Fortuna Liga title for his team.

Abubakari joined Slovan Bratislava on loan from Swedish side Malmo FF in January 2023.

Throughout his loan spell, he made 13 appearances in the league, finding the back of the net twice. In the title-deciding match, he was replaced by Filip Lichy after 71 minutes.

The game saw Aleksandar Cavric open the scoring for Slovan Bratislava after just 12 minutes, with a goal from Lucas Lovat. The first half concluded with the visitors maintaining their advantage from the lone goal.

In the second half, Cavric secured his brace, extending the lead to 2-0 for the champions, a minute after the hour mark. Banska Bystrica managed to pull one back through David Depetris in the final minute of the game, ending the match with a 2-1 scoreline.

This latest triumph adds to Abubakari's already impressive record. His first top-flight league title came in 2021 with Malmo, where he featured in 29 league games.

He then ventured to Finland, joining HJK Helsinki, and played a pivotal role in the club's Veikkausliiga title victory in 2022.

Malik Abubakari's exceptional success across multiple clubs and countries underscores his talent and contribution to each team's triumph.

His consistent performances and ability to excel in different environments have solidified his reputation as a rising star in the world of football.