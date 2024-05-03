1 hour ago

Arsenal FC has secured the services of promising 18-year-old striker Michelle Agyemang, marking her first professional contract with the club.

The young talent, born of Ghanaian descent, has been earmarked for a bright future in football, having already demonstrated her scoring prowess for England at the youth level.

Agyemang made her debut for Arsenal at the tender age of 16, making a memorable appearance during a victory against Leicester in November 2022.

Just two months later, she notched her maiden senior goal in a Women’s FA Cup encounter against Leeds, showcasing her potential on the big stage.

Spending the current season on loan at Women’s Championship club Watford, Agyemang continued to impress, netting six goals and earning the prestigious Player of the Month award for January in the second tier.

Expressing her elation at signing her professional contract with Arsenal, Agyemang stated, “Arsenal Football Club is like family to me, so signing a professional contract here is just incredible, it really is what dreams are made of.

I’m really grateful for the opportunity and I can’t wait to continue playing for the Arsenal.”

Having been a part of Arsenal since the age of six, Agyemang's development has been closely monitored by the club, and her progression has been met with delight.

James Honeyman, Arsenal's Academy manager, commented, “We are delighted with how Michelle has progressed and are so proud of her journey to get to this moment.

Michelle has been a key part of our academy set-up over several years, and we’re all looking forward to seeing what she achieves in the professional game.”

Clare Wheatley, Director of women’s football at Arsenal, echoed the sentiments of excitement, stating, "We’re thrilled that Michelle has put pen to paper on professional terms with us.

Michelle has shown great goalscoring and playmaking ability at academy level, and with hard work and dedication, we believe she has all the potential to apply this in the professional game.”

With Agyemang's talent and dedication, Arsenal anticipates her making significant contributions to the team and fulfilling her potential in the professional arena.