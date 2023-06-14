1 hour ago

Nathaniel Opoku, a promising young striker from Ghana, was among the Syracuse University men's soccer team that visited Washington, D.C. on Monday, June 12 to participate in "College Athletes Day" at the White House.

The event took place on the South Lawn of the White House and featured a speech by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Opoku, 21 years old, played a crucial role in helping the Syracuse University team win the national championship final by defeating Indiana University in December 2022.

His outstanding performances in the United States caught the attention of English club Leicester City, who signed him to a long-term contract for an undisclosed fee in January 2022.

After joining Leicester City, Opoku was subsequently loaned out to Belgian Jupiler Pro League side OH Leuven, where he quickly made an impact.

In just seven appearances, he scored three goals and provided an assist, showcasing his talent and adaptability on the field.

Opoku's presence at the White House event reflects his achievements as a standout player in college soccer and his potential for a successful career in the sport.

Several clubs are courting the prodigious striker for a loan spell after shinning at OH Leuven in Belgium.