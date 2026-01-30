3 hours ago

The Ghanaian community in Chicago has been thrown into deep mourning following the sudden death of Felix Owusu, a 37-year-old graduate student whose life ended in a horrific road accident in Will County, Illinois.

Owusu was travelling to work when his car collided with a tractor-trailer along Wilmington–Peotone Road near 104th Avenue in unincorporated Peotone.

The impact reportedly crushed his vehicle beyond recognition.

Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers confirmed that Felix Owusu was pronounced dead at 10:10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

Felix, affectionately known as Kwame Owusu, was pursuing a master’s degree at the Illinois Institute of Technology, where he had been studying since 2024 in a bid to advance his professional career.

His academic journey began at Prempeh College, where he completed secondary school in 2006, before enrolling at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He graduated in 2011 as an Electrical Engineer.

Before relocating to the United States, Owusu worked with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), contributing to the country’s power sector for several years.

A native of Asante Akyem Agogo, he spent most of his adult life in Accra before moving abroad for further studies.

Felix Owusu is survived by his parents, his wife Evelyn, and their two young children.

His untimely death has left family, friends, and the wider Ghanaian diaspora heartbroken, with many describing him as hardworking, humble, and full of promise.