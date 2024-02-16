3 hours ago

The population of Ghanaian students in Canada increased by 167% in 2023, a study by ApplyBoard, a leading technology platform for international student mobility, has shown.

According to the study, which was based on data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the number of Ghanaian student permit holders in Canada increased from 3,455 in 2022 to 9,235 in 2023, which translates to a 167% hike in the student population.

Ghana was second to only Guinea in terms of the countries with the highest growth in student population in Canada, which recorded an increase of 179% in 2023.

“Of the student populations with over 2,500 valid study permits, Guinean, Ghanaian, and Nepali students were the fastest-growing in 2023.

“The total number of Ghanaian students grew by 167% compared to 2022, making it Canada’s second fastest-growing student population. In 2023, there were 9,235 Ghanaian study permit holders in Canada, up from 3,455 in 2022,” part of a brief by ApplyBoard on its findings reads.

The technology platform indicated that a breakdown of the increase in the Ghanaian student population in Canada shows that the number of students studying health and sciences has increased by 107%.

The number of Ghanaian students studying computing and IT increased by 137% while the number studying engineering increased by 67% in Canada.

View details of the report below: