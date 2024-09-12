1 hour ago

A Ghanaian PhD student at the University of Kent in the United Kingdom, Lius Laud Apprey, has disclosed that some stranded Ghanaian students on government scholarship in the country have reportedly resorted to selling their sperms to survive.

This follows the cancellation of the visas of some students studying at the University of Birmingham who now face possible deportation.

According to the details on the story shared by TV3 on their X page, the stranded male students sell their sperm and make between £150 and £250 depending on the weight and quality of the sperms.

He disclosed that students are faced with a dire situation and are struggling to survive.

"Unfortunately, some of my colleagues in other universities have been sacked by the universities. They were withdrawn a month ago. And as we speak, there are students who have been asked by the Home Office to leave by November 9, 2024, and you can imagine the stress students are going through. Some of the students sleep in the libraries because, of course, you can't pay for your accommodation.

"Some of them have been sent to court on a regular basis, by landlords, of course, here is not Ghana; the landlords don't understand anything. They take you to court to demand their monies," he revealed.

He added that the situation has compelled some male students from Nottingham University to travel to some clinics in Manchester to sell their sperms.

"People are going through hell. You might have heard that some male students from Nottingham University travel as far as Manchester to a clinic just to sell their sperm," he noted.