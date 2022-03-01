1 hour ago

Ghanaian students who are currently stranded in Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia are to have another opportunity of continuing their university education in Bulgaria.

African Entertainment has reliably and exclusively gathered that the Minister of Education of Bulgaria, Nikolay Denkov, is working towards finding openings in Bulgarian universities for Ghanaian students in Ukraine.

The Bulgarian Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Yanko Yordanov, and the Resident Honorary Consul of Bulgaria to Ghana, Nico C.M. van Staalduinen, African Entertainment gathered has been working tirelessly over the past two days to ensure that Ghanaian students who are currently stranded in Ukraine go to Bulgaria to further their studies.

African Entertainment understands that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana has already been informed by Ambassador Yordanov about the move to enroll Ghanaian students in Ukraine into Bulgarian universities.

Prior to the emergence of Russia’s "full-scale invasion" of Ukraine a couple of days ago, Minister Denkov had on January 18, 2022, addressed a press conference in Bulgaria about the need to find openings for Ghanaian students stranded in Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

During the January 18 press conference, the Education Minister had presented the priorities of the Ministry of Education and Science for 2022, which included the provision of learning opportunities for Ghanaian students.

With the war in Ukraine, it has become necessary for the Bulgarian Education authorities to expedite action on providing openings to Ghanaian students.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, there are over 1,000 Ghanaian students across universities in Ukraine.

Bulgaria is considered as a great education hub for Ghanaian students.

Some 20 years ago, Bulgaria began education in English, making it possible today for international students to choose amongst many different fields in the English language at the most prestigious Bulgarian Universities.

Among other things, Bulgaria has medical universities in: Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, Pleven and Stara Zagora. Technical universities in: Sofia, Varna, Gabravo which offer in amongst other programs; Technical, Mechanical and Aeronautical engineering, computer science etc.

Other Universities offer Management, Business Informatics, Economics, Marketting, Anthropology, Philosophy, Agriculture, Tourism, Food Technology, Mining Architecture and ICT.

Bulgarian is an European Union Member State and Bulgarian degrees and diplomas are recognized in every EU Member State but also in the United Kingdom and many other countries around the world.

