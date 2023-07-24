4 hours ago

Promising Ghanaian forward, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, showcased his skills as he started for FC Zurich in their first match of the 2023/24 football season.

The young attacker played a crucial role in his team's impressive 2-0 victory over Yverdon-Sport on Sunday.

In the opening weekend of the Swiss Super League campaign, FC Zurich demonstrated dominance throughout the match, with Jonathan Okita scoring the opening goal in the 27th minute.

The team's momentum continued, and in the 54th minute of the second half, Nikola Katić netted another goal to secure a comfortable lead for the home side.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, who has recently joined FC Zurich from Ghana Premier League outfit Hearts of Oak, exhibited a fantastic performance during the game, playing for a commendable 69 minutes of the contest.

It was a notable moment for Barnieh, as this marked his first start in a Swiss Super League match for his new team.

The young talent has been putting in considerable effort during the pre-season, aiming to solidify his place in the starting eleven and earn regular playing time with FC Zurich throughout the season.

With his noteworthy debut display, Barnieh has certainly caught the attention of his coaches and teammates, proving that he is a valuable addition to the squad.

As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Daniel Afriyie Barnieh as he continues to develop his skills and contribute to FC Zurich's ambitions in the Swiss Super League.

Ghanaians and football enthusiasts around the world eagerly anticipate witnessing his growth and success on the European stage.