2 hours ago

Ghanaian teenager Banabas Tagoe has secured a move to Swedish Allsvenskan side Malmö FF on a three-and-a-half-year deal after impressing during successful trials with the U19 youth team in the spring.

Malmö FF, one of the giants of Swedish football, announced the signing of the talented 19-year-old Ghanaian, solidifying his place at the club until the end of the next three and a half football seasons.

During his trials, Banabas Tagoe showcased his skills and potential, participating in an U21 friendly match against Varberg's BoIS and training with the U19 setup.

The club issued a statement confirming the capture of the young left-back, stating, "Banabas Tagoe, born in 2004, has during the spring tried out with the association's P19 team. After great efforts, MFF now signs a 3.5-year contract with the left-back."

The statement further mentioned that Tagoe has experience playing in more offensive positions, in addition to his primary role as a left-back.

His versatility and impressive performances during his trials have earned him a place in the club's academy.

Initially, Banabas Tagoe will train with the P19 team, as he continues to develop his skills and adapt to the Malmö FF setup.

The contract, which runs until the end of 2026, provides him with an opportunity to grow and establish himself in the Swedish football scene.

While he is yet to earn his international cap for Ghana at the international level, his move to Malmö FF presents an excellent platform for his future growth and potential national team opportunities.

The club warmly welcomed him to Malmö FF, and the Ghanaian football community will surely be following his progress with great interest.