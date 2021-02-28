3 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Maxwell Woledzi was the hero for his Danish side FC Nordsjaelland in their 2-2 drawn game against AaB on Sunday.

The center back scored from a corner kick after heading home to give his side a 2-1 lead in the 67th minute of the game.

It was his first goal for FC Norsjaelland but it was not enough to win his side all the three points as the away side snatched a draw through Iver Fossum's penalty kick in the 77th minute of the game.

Incidentally it was only the second appearance by Maxwell Woledzi all season in the Danish League.

The home side took the lead in the game through Nigerian Tochi Chukwauni in the 5th minute but it did not last as the away side pulled parity in the 22nd minute through Tim Prica to make it 1-1.

Compatriots Kamaldeen Sulemana started the game while Ibrahim Sadiq came from the bench.