32 minutes ago

News emerged on Tuesday that Ghanaian teen sensation Kamaldeen Sulemana was on his way to Ajax for his medical examination but in a sudden twist reports emanating from France indicates that the youngster prefers a move to Stade Rennes that Dutch giants Ajax.

According to French publication, lequipe.fr, the 19 year old Ghanaian prodigy in a sudden turn of events now prefers Rennes to Ajax.

The player was reportedly on his way to Amsterdam to have his Ajax medical but that has rapidly changed.

According to reports, the player's club Nordsjaelland reached an agreement of around 15 million Euros transfer fee with both Ajax and Rennes.

And the final decision of which of the two teams he will play laying solely with the player and perhaps the French club may have swayed the talented winger.

Sulemana is expected in Rennes this Friday to undergo the medical examinations prior to his signature.

The former Right to Dream Academy graduate scored ten goals for FC Nordsjaelland with four assists last season.

He has two caps for Ghana having made his debut in an international friendly against Mali in October 2020.

The Ghanaian prodigy has been the subject of interest from many clubs across Europe with the likes of Lyon, Bayer Leverkusen, Manchester United, Ajax among others all credited with an interest.