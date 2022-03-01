4 hours ago

About 10 Ghanaian passengers and dual nationals have successfully arrived in the country using the Ghana card as E-Passport.

The passengers went through due processes at the Kotoka International Airport to verify their cards through the national identity register.

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) on Monday announced to the public that beginning today, Tuesday, March 1, a valid Ghana Card will be accepted for nationals and dual nationals returning to the country.

A passenger who spoke to Citi News said the Ghana card made the processes at the airport seamless.

“I mostly use my passport when traveling into the country. I gave him my card and in less than two minutes I was asked to leave. I feel everybody should go in for the Ghana card.”

“Being the first time of using the Ghana Card as an E-Passport, I think it is more time saving, unlike the passport. I am coming from South Africa and I only spent a few minutes there, and I was good to go. I would opt for the Ghana Card if I have to make a choice, being time conscious, I prefer it, Akua Mansah who deals in perfumes told Citi News.

“I am from London and on reaching the Kotoka Airport, I was asked about my Ghana Card, I provided it, and it was just a 5-minutes business, unlike the passport which takes about 25 minutes. I would advise that everyone gets the card even if you won’t travel anytime soon, it is necessary, Dennis said.”

Following the acceptance of the card as an International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) travel document, the Ghana Card will be accepted as an alternative document for travel within the ECOWAS Subregions.

However, until agreements with other countries surface, the card can only be used in ECOWAS countries.

Following the official recognition of the Ghana Card as an ICAO-compliant travel document, the Ghana Card will serve as an optional travel document.

This privilege is however not for Ghanaians who have denounced their citizenship with Ghana.

Here is the release for the procedures on how to enter and depart the country with the Ghana Card.

Source: citifmonline