4 hours ago

Three Ghanaian players were on target for Danish club FC Nordsjaelland as they beat HB Køge in their first pre-season friendly game in a nine goal thriller.

FC Nordsjaelland beat HB Køge by 5-4 in an action packed friendly game on Friday night.

After two weeks of intensive pre-season training sessions, the Danish club tested their strength in a competitive friendly with Ghanaian trio Abu Francis, Clinton Antwi and Kamaldeen Sulemana all scoring.

They were not the only Ghanaians that played in the game as compatriots Maxwell Weledzi and Godsway Donyoh were all in action.

Mikkel Rygaard opened the floodgates with the first of his brace in the 12 minute of the game for Nordsjaelland before Jakob Johansson pulled parity for HB Koge six minutes later

Abu Francis gave the wild tigers the lead ten minutes after the leveler before Rygaard scored his second goal for his brace to make it 3-1.

Marius Elvius pulled one back for HB Køge to make it 3-2 before Liam Jordan made it 3-3 for HB Køge.

HB Køge took the lead in the game for the first time through Jubril Adedeji but it barely lasted as Kamaldeen Sulemana leveled two minutes later

Late into the game Clinton Antwi got the winner for FC Nordsjaelland in an entertaining clash at the Farum Park.