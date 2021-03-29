1 hour ago

Three Ghanaian players have won the Indian League 2 with Gokulum Kerala FC.

They are Awal Mohammed,Dennis Antwi and Philip Tetteh.

Goku Kerala came from behind to defeat TRAU FC 4-1 on Saturday as the sun helped them trump nearest challengers Churchill Brothers.

The home side scored with goals from Sharif Mukhammad, Emil Benny, Dennis Agyare Antwi and Muhammed Rashid to overturn an early deficit.

It is the first league title by Gokulam who are the first side from the Karela region to win a league title and the sixth different winner.

The team is captained by Ghanaian defender Awal Moahmamed who joined the team in November 2020.

While Antwi scored 11 goals in 15 matches while marking 7 assists.

Meanwhile Tetteh,joined the lower tier Indian side in January and played a huge role as his side won the league title.