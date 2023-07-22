1 hour ago

Emmanuel Yeboah, the talented Ghanaian U23 star, has made an impactful start in the Romanian Liga 1, showcasing his goal-scoring prowess for CFR Cluj in a thrilling comeback victory against UTA Arad on Friday night.

The 20-year-old prodigy made an impact coming off the bench and notched his first goal of the 2023-24 campaign, contributing significantly to Cluj's 3-1 triumph at the Arena Francisc Neuman in Arad.

In a captivating encounter, Italian-born Ghanaian forward Godberg Barry Cooper put UTA Arad ahead in the 27th minute, but Cluj responded swiftly, with a goal from Romania international forward Daniel Birligea just two minutes later.

Before the halftime whistle, an own goal by UTA Arad's midfielder Catalin Carp gave Cluj the lead.

Emmanuel Yeboah entered the match in the 63rd minute, replacing Spanish forward Jefte Betancor, who had earlier missed a penalty in the first half.

With just five minutes remaining until full-time, the young Ghanaian striker sealed the victory with his decisive goal, ensuring an impressive comeback for his team.

Yeboah's remarkable performances at the U23 AFCON in Morocco last month have attracted the attention of European clubs, with TSG Hoffenheim among those expressing interest.

His promising talent and goal-scoring ability have firmly placed him on the radar of top football clubs.

As Emmanuel Yeboah continues to impress in the Romanian Liga 1 with CFR Cluj, football enthusiasts eagerly anticipate witnessing the young star's further development and contributions to his team's success in the exciting season ahead.