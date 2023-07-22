2 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Emmanuel Gyasi has made a significant move to Italian Serie A club Empoli, departing from Spezia following their relegation from the top-flight league last season.

The 29-year-old's impressive performances have garnered attention from several clubs, both in Italy and abroad, with Bologna, Salernitana, and Sassuolo expressing interest.

However, Gyasi has ultimately decided to join Empoli for the upcoming season.

Despite being in advanced negotiations with other clubs, Gyasi remained committed to Spezia and actively participated in their pre-season training before finalizing his move to Empoli.

Gyasi's contributions have been vital to Spezia's journey, most notably playing a crucial role in the team's promotion to Serie A three seasons ago, where he scored the decisive goal against Frosinone.

Throughout his tenure at the club, he remained an integral part of the team, and his absence during the play-off against Hellas Verona seemed to have impacted their chances of survival in the top division.

Unfortunately, Spezia couldn't maintain their Serie A status, suffering a 3-1 defeat to Hellas Verona in the play-off.

During the previous season, Gyasi featured in 35 matches for Spezia, contributing two goals to the team's efforts. Prior to joining Spezia in 2018, he had stints with Torino, Pisa, and Sudtirol.

Now, Emmanuel Gyasi is set to embark on a new chapter in his football career as he joins Empoli in their Serie A campaign.

Fans eagerly anticipate witnessing his skills and contributions to the team's performance in the Italian top-flight league.