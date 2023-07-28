1 hour ago

Nordsjaelland's 19-year-old winger, Ernest Nuamah, has been named the winner of the Goal of the Week award in the Danish Superliga after the first round of games.

Nuamah's outstanding performance for Nordsjaelland culminated in a stunning hat-trick as the Wild Tigers rallied from behind to defeat Viborg 3-1 on Monday night.

The young talent, who graduated from the Right to Dream Academy, displayed exceptional skill as he curled home a beautiful shot from the edge of the box to complete his first-ever professional hat-trick.

In the race for the prestigious award, Nuamah triumphed over strong contenders, including South Korean Gue-sung Cho, Mohamed Buya Touray, and Mads Sondergaard.

With his impressive performances catching the attention of several clubs, there have been reports linking him to French giants Paris Saint Germain.

Last season, Nuamah earned recognition as the best player in the Danish league, and he recently made his debut for Ghana in the AFCON qualifier against Madagascar.