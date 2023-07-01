2 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Ernest Ohemeng has completed his transfer to the Spanish club Marbella, commencing a new chapter in his football journey.

The 27-year-old has signed a one-year contract with Marbella after departing from Villanovense, a Spanish fourth-tier club, where he impressed with his talent, scoring three goals in 34 matches.

Ohemeng's decision to join Marbella comes after a successful stint in the Spanish football scene, previously showcasing his skills with clubs such as Mirandes, Salamanca, and Tarazona.

Before making his mark in Spain, the talented winger spent four years refining his skills in Portugal, adding to his wealth of professional experience.

With this move, Marbella becomes Ohemeng's eighth club in his football journey, which began at the Ghanaian lower-tier club Cheetah FC.

In 2014, he took a significant step forward by joining the youth side of Rio Ave, where he honed his talents and burst into the football scene.

Despite his impressive career trajectory, Ohemeng has yet to represent Ghana at any level, and the likelihood of him doing so in the near future seems uncertain considering the path his career has taken.

As Ohemeng embarks on this new adventure with Marbella, fans and football enthusiasts will be eager to witness the impact he will make in the Spanish football landscape and how he continues to progress in his professional journey.