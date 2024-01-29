11 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil has expressed delight with KRC Genk's performance in their 1-1 draw against St. Truiden in the Belgian Pro League.

The fiercely contested match, played at the Daio Wasabi Stayen Stadium, marked Paintsil's return to his club after a disappointing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign with Ghana.

Genk took an early lead with a goal from Nigerian forward Yira Collins Sor just two minutes into the match.

Despite their efforts, St. Truiden managed to equalize at stoppage time through Ryotaro Ito, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

Joseph Paintsil, despite the challenges faced against the 9th-placed side, has reacted positively to the team's overall performance.

Paintsil's return to club football allows him to focus on contributing to Genk's success in the Belgian Pro League following Ghana's premature exit from AFCON.