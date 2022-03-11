1 hour ago

Ghanaian winger Kamal Sowah has revealed the circumstances that led to him leaving Belgium side Club Brugge for a spell in the Netherlands.

Budding Ghanaian winger Kamal Sowah sealed a loan move to Dutch Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar on transfer deadline day in January.

Sowah joined Club Brugge in the summer after starring at OH Leuven where he was a fan's favorite whiles on loan from English Premier League side Leicester City.

The promising winger started very well at Club Brugge but failed to settle as his form plummeted.

And the Ghanaian has been speaking about his exit from the club and his exploits at his new base.

"Unfortunately, I lost my starting spot after the first few months. The higher you play, the bigger the competition, that's how it works," He is quoted by Voetbal International.

"I kept training really hard, but after that , they were only substitutions. In January, Alfred Schreuder, the new coach, arrived. Unfortunately, I could not participate in the training camp in Spain during the winter break because I had the Covid- 19. Then it became clear that the club was open to a loan."

The Ghanaian midfielder has also expressed his joy after playing against some of the stellar clubs in Europe.

"Playing in the Champions League has always been one of my dreams. I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw the Club Brugge group: Manchester City, PSG and RB Leipzig," he said

"I started four of the six group games, and I will never forget the first one in particular, against PSG. We drew, I was in the game and it was the first time my mother saw me on the television. It made it even more special," the attacking midfielder said.