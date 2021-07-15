1 hour ago

Ghanaian teen sensation Kamaldeen Sulemana is set to travel to Amsterdam- Holland to undergo medical examinations and complete a transfer to Dutch giants Ajax from FC Nordsjaelland.

Ajax have agreed a fee believed to be in the region of 15million euros with his Danish club FC Nordsjaelland for the talented 19 year old forward.

The Ghanaian prodigy has been the subject of interest from many clubs across Europe with the likes of Lyon, Bayer Leverkusen, Manchester United among others all credited with an interest.

Kamaldeen is expected to sign a 4 year contract with Ajax after both clubs agreed on a deal for the talented youngster.

Kamaldeen Sulemana scored ten goals for FC Nordsjaelland with four assists.

He was watched live in May by Ajax Director Marc Overmars in Denmark. The cameras caught Ajax's director of football affairs together with head scout Henk Veldmate during FC Nordsjaelland's league match against FC Copenhagen which ended 2-2 with Sulemana scoring the opening goal.

He will join compatriot Kudus Mohammed who moved from Farum to Amsterdam in a similar manner.