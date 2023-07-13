1 hour ago

Osman Bukari, the Ghanaian winger playing for Red Star Belgrade, has been granted Serbian citizenship by the Serbian government.

The fleet-footed winger has been a revelation since swapping Belgium side KAA Gent for Serbian last summer which has been crowned with a Serbian citizenship.

This will enable his club side Red Star Belgrade be able to register other foreign nationals since the Ghanaian will now be considered a homegrown player.

The official presentation of his Serbian passport is scheduled to take place when Red Star Belgrade returns from their pre-season activities in Russia.

Although Bukari will not change his nationality to play for Serbia, this acquisition means he will no longer be considered a foreign player at Red Star Belgrade.

Bukari, formerly with Accra Lions, joined the Serbian giants on June 21, 2022, in a €3 million deal.

He made an immediate impact, scoring in his debut match against Radnički Niš, endearing himself to the fans at the Rajko Mitic Stadium.

During the 2022/23 Mozzart Bet Superliga season, Bukari showcased his skills in 29 appearances, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists.

His performances played a vital role in Red Star Belgrade's success and solidified his position as a fan favorite.

The granting of Serbian citizenship to Osman Bukari not only recognizes his contributions to Serbian football but also represents his integration into the country's culture.

This milestone is significant for both Bukari and Red Star Belgrade, strengthening their bond and generating excitement for future accomplishments on the field.