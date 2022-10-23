3 hours ago

A Ghanaian woman has been murdered in a shooting incident at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

The unfortunate incident happened at about 11 am on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

The victim; a Ghanaian employee of the hospital and one other colleague were killed by the shooter who was subsequently confronted by a Methodist Health System police officer.

According to a report by international media outlet; ABC news, the hospital confirming the incident in a statement said a Methodist Health System police officer "confronted the suspect, and fired his weapon at the suspect, injuring him. The suspect was detained, stabilized, and taken to another local hospital."

A source close to the family of the Ghanaian woman told GhanaWeb that the victim identified as Jacqueline Ama Pokuaa, is daughter of one Colonel David Ansah Boakye (Rtd) who resides in Ghana.

According to the source, father of the deceased is an ex-official of the Ghana Armed Forces and a Church Elder at the Garrison Seventh-day Adventist church at Burma Camp in Accra.

Methodist Health System police, Dallas police, and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the shooting inside the hospital at the time of the incident at 11 am.

The suspect was reportedly on parole for aggravated robbery and was wearing an active ankle monitor at the time of the shooting, police further said.

The suspect is currently facing capital murder charges.

Source: Ghanaweb