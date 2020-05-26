3 hours ago

Ghanaian comedian and actor, Derrick Kwabena Bonney, popularly known as DKB, has emphatically stated that Ghanaian women are lazy and boring when it comes to sexual activities.

He made this assertion during an interview with eTV Ghana’s host, Adwen, the Love Doctor on the number one adult show ‘In Bed with Adwen’.

DKB revealed his secret way of observing which has led him to this conclusion saying, “This is what I do most times when I am having adult conversations with them. I ask them what are some of the positions that put them in power, that they really like in the bedroom.

They tell me they like being on top but not for long because they get tired easily. I ask what other move and they’re like that’s all. Even this being on top, of you ask them to, they bounce only seventeen times, then they get tired”.

Per his knowledge and observation, Ghanaian girls know nothing but being on top and even with that, there are different angles that they do not know about.

“Ghana women need to be more adventurous in sex. Their sex is boring. Even their moaning is boring. I don’t care about ‘some’. All of them are boring. They moan like phones on vibration”, DKB exclaimed in all seriousness.