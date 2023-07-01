2 hours ago

Brighton and Hove Albion, the English Premier League side, has announced that Ghanaian youngster Benicio Baker-Boaitey has signed a one-year contract extension with the club, with the option of a further year.

The winger joined Brighton on a permanent transfer from Portuguese side FC Porto in June 2022.

Baker-Boaitey initially joined Brighton on loan in the January 2022 transfer window before making his move permanent.

After signing with the club until June 2023, he played for their U-23 squad, showcasing his talent and potential.

The extension of Baker-Boaitey's contract brings joy to Under-21s head coach Shannon Ruth, who expressed his delight, stating, "We're really happy that Benicio has extended his contract with the club. Since he arrived, it's been clear to see what an exciting player he can be, and last season he showed some real promising moments. We're looking forward to working with him more over the next two years and look forward to seeing his continued development."

Born in London to Ghanaian parents, Baker-Boaitey began his football journey with West Ham's academy before making a move to Porto at the start of the 2020/21 season.

His progression and potential have caught the attention of Brighton, and they are eager to nurture his talent and support his continued growth.

With his contract extension, Baker-Boaitey will have the opportunity to further establish himself at Brighton and make strides in his professional career in the English Premier League.