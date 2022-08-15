2 hours ago

Ghanaian youngster Eric Taylor has sealed a transfer move to Norwegian Division 1 League side Kongsvinger this summer.

Taylor joins from playing in Lillestrøm, where he got a contract in February after impressing both during a one-month training stay and in a tournament the club had seen with over 150 players in Nigeria.

There, the competition was very tough in central midfield, and recently LSK also strengthened the team in that position.

He was on loan in Lillestrøm from the Ghanaian New Life Academy. KIL takes over the loan for the rest of the season and has at the same time secured an option to buy after the season.

"We want to give Eric the opportunity to prove himself in the OBOS league. The competition in our midfield is tough, and we agree that he deserves this opportunity to play for a longer contract in Norway. He is a talented player, and a very nice boy who we have become very fond of, says sporting director of Lillestrom Simon Mesfin.

He was on the bench as an unused substitute for his new side last Sunday when they drew 2-2 with IK Start.