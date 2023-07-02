2 hours ago

Promising Ghanaian teenager Joseph Amuzu has completed a transfer to Dutch club Helmond Sport ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The 18-year-old winger makes the move from Belgian club KV Mechelen, seeking more playing time at the senior level.

Amuzu, the younger brother of Anderlecht star Francis Amuzu, spent his time at Mechelen playing for their reserve side in the Belgian fourth-tier league. In 26 appearances, he showcased his talent by scoring four goals.

The talented winger is the son of former Hearts of Oak and Ghana international Theophilous 'Star' Amuzu, and he is eager to make a name for himself in the football world.

Helmond Sport, competing in the Dutch second-tier league, finished 16th in the previous season with 43 points from 34 matches. They scored 39 goals and conceded 57 goals during the campaign.

Joining Helmond Sport presents an opportunity for Joseph Amuzu to develop his skills further and gain valuable experience at a higher level of competition.

The move to the Dutch club marks an important step in his young career as he looks to make an impact and fulfill his potential.