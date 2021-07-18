2 hours ago

Ghanaian youngster Kelvin Yeboah was on the scoresheet for his Austrian Bundesliga side Sturm Graz as they beat lower tier side ATSV Stadl Paura on Saturday.

The Austrian Bundesliga side inflicted a heavy 9-0 defeat on the lower tier side in the Austrian Cup game.

Otar Kiteishvili opened the floodgates for the visitors in the 18th minute before Andreas Kuen scored the first of his brace in the 34 minute to make it 2-0.

Manprit Sarkaria scored a hattrick with first goal coming in the 37th minute to make it 3-0 after which Kelvin Yeboah added the fourth goal in the 39th minute of the game.

Jakob Jantscher added the fifth goal in the 42nd minute of the game before Manprit Sarkaria added the sixth goal in the 44th minute.

Andreas Keun added the seventh goal on the brink of halftime to make it 7-0 in a one sided contest.

After the restart the away side added two more goals with Manprit Sarkaria scoring his hattrick in the 50th minute before Christopher Lang ended the demolition exercise with the ninth goal in the 87th minute.

The Ghanaian youngster made 34 appearances across all competition last scoring 10 goals and providing eight assists.