56 minutes ago

Ghanaian teenager Philip Yeboah has joined Italian Serie A side Hellas Verona in a two and half years professional contract.

It comes after the 18-year-old graduated from the clubs youth side, becoming one of the younger players to to get an Italian top flight feel.

Yeboah made his debut for Hellas Verona’s first team against Fiorentina in December last year.

He has been an integral part of the U 19 side who made it to the Coppa Italia finals in the Primavera division last season.

Philip Yeboah was promoted to the U19 side in 2019 after contributing 25 goals in 25 matches for the U17 side. The young man from Drobo found the net eight times with four assists in 22 fixtures, despite being played in a different role on the left flank.