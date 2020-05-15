30 minutes ago

Ghanaian female football star, Yayira 'Zigi' Ahortor has graduated from Perl River community college in the United States of America and now holds an Associate degree in Arts.

Ahortor joined the Community college women’s soccer team following her enrollment into the college and has now successfully completed a 2-year course.

The ambitious attacker is keen to further her education and has settled on reading Law but that will happen later as she seek to concentrate on her footballing career to raise enough money to embark on that course

“I want to play professional soccer in order to save enough money so I can support myself while I’m here,’’ Yayira Ahortor said.

The former soccer intellectuals star is yet to play for any of Ghana female national teams at any level.

Freshly after completing High School, the lanky attacker left Ghana- Probably the reason she has not yet feature for her nation.

But speaking in an interview, she said, “it will be a dream to play for any of the national teams, Im ready if am called”.

Yayira Zigi Ahortor completed the Wesley Grammar School in Accra where she was a key figure in the school's team.