Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Josephine Nkrumah says Ghanaians are becoming more discerning.

Speaking on the aftermath of the 2020 general elections on Joy News Sunday, she indicated the results of the just-ended polls have revealed Ghanaians are becoming more discerning in terms of the voting pattern in the country.

Ac.cording to her, the electorates are now taking so many things into consideration before making a decision of who to vote for in an election.

The NCCE boss noted the outcome of the 2020 elections is sending a signal to politicians on what the people of the country are becoming now in terms of their decisions of choosing their leaders in politics.

Although some seats are still under contention, as it now stands, both the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have 137 parliamentary seats each with one seat belonging to an independent candidate.

This result is unprecedented in the history of Ghanaian parliamentary results which many including the NCCE have attributed to Ghanaians becoming more discerning.

Ms. Nkrumah averred the chamber of the Eighth Parliament is going to be an interesting one and she was hopeful both sides are going to work well for the betterment of the nation.