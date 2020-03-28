33 minutes ago

Nana Kodwo Conduah VI, the Paramount Chief of Elmina, has noted that it no longer holds true the assertion that Ghana’s oil find benefits only a few.

According to him, the expansive areas of operation of the GNPC Foundation lends credence to the truth in his observation that communities across the country could point to projects and programmes funded and executed by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) through its Corporate Social Investment module.

“Your work as a Foundation is affecting many lives across the country and in areas such as Education, health and infrastructural development and the ‘ordinary Ghanaian’ feels and sees this,” he said during a courtesy call on the Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation in Takoradi.

Lauding GNPC’s impressive social impact projects as well as its current campaign against the spread of the world wide COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana, he also requested that the Foundation extended support to the people of the Central region and beyond as the entire nation rally efforts to fight off the threats of the corona virus.

The Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, Dr. Dominic Eduah, reiterated the Foundation’s core mandate to positively affect lives and stated its readiness to offer continuous support to Ghanaians and communities.

“These are extraordinary times and it behoves on all Ghanaians and everyone living within the confines of the country to accept their communal responsibility to play their part in safeguarding our lives and livelihood currently threatened by the global pandemic,” he said.

He further assured that the Foundation would, within its means, continue to play its part in supporting the fight against the virus across the country.

Source: peacefmonline