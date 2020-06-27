3 hours ago

Despite Media Group, a broadcasting company owned by one of the most successful businessmen in Ghana, Osei Kwame Despite, has received countless trolls on social media after openly soliciting for funds to support the wife and children of their late presenter, Kwadwo Wiafe.

An artwork posted earlier today on the Facebook pages of two of the company’s subsidiary brands had a picture of the deceased, with a bank account number and mobile money number attached, and a message inviting the public to lend a helping hand.

It read, “All friends, loved ones and sympathizers who wish to support the wife and children of our favourite MC’s MC can contribute to Kwadwo Wiafe Endowment Fund…”

Social media fanatics, as they never disappoint, have clearly demonstrated their disappointment in the media group, which is seen as one of the richest, for seeking support for their late employee because people expect them to be able to do that on their own, with support of course, from their boss.

A lot of comments have been left under the post, demanding that they take it down as it is only harvesting disgrace upon the family of the deceased.

Kwadwo Annor Wiafe is reported to have died of COVID-19 at the Nyaho clinic last week after failed treatments at home.

The radio presenter and Master of Ceremonies died at the age of 33 leaving behind a wife and three children.