5 hours ago

Ghanaians on both social and traditional media have expressed angst and outrage at former President Mahama for some of his utterances.

The former president, who has been touring the country on what he has labeled "thank you tour", made a stunning allegation that the Electoral Commission thumbprinted 1 million ballots for the NPP during the 2020 elections. The Electoral Commission fiercely rejected the allegation and urged the Ghana Police to investigate former President Mahama's claim.

But in a dramatic twist, the former President, in an interview in Accra on Monday, said ECOWAS should rather be the body to investigate his claim, suggesting he has little faith in the Ghana Police.

“That is what I want, they said we should have an investigation, let’s have an investigation. But I don’t know if the police are the best to do that. I don’t know what the police are going to investigate. We want an independent inquiry or let’s go to ECOWAS," said John Mahama.

He added: “ECOWAS has an electoral body, let them come and investigate Ghana’s election of 2020. I will welcome it, I will testify. Under oath, I will swear an oath and testify. I won’t run away from the witness box."

It is these latest comments by the former President, which has angered many Ghanaians, and for which they have taken to social media to express disappointment at the former President for making such a wild allegation, and then running away from investigations by the Ghana Police.

A number of comments referred to former President Mahama's changing stance on reasons for his defeat in the 2020 elections, while others said he had a chance in court to prove every allegation, but he failed to even tell the court the number of votes he had.

Others have been outraged how a former President could make such a damning allegation, yet show disdain towards the nation's police service to investigate his own allegations.

Below are some of the comments:

Source: Malik