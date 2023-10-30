1 hour ago

The Palestinian Ambassador to Ghana, Abdal Fatah Ahmed Khalil Alsattari, has called on Ghanaians to support the Free Palestine Movement that was ignited around the globe following the October 7 attack on Israel - who are consistently persecuting and occupying the lands of the Palestinian people.

The call was made by the ambassador at the Palestine Embassy in Ghana during a media engagement on Monday, October 23, 2023.

He indicated that the fight against Palestine is on the the account of their statehood, which has been the reason that in addition to the persecution and occupation, Israel refused to grant the peace agreement of the two-state solution proposed by Palestine, leading to the continuous infringement on the fundamental human rights of the Palestinian People by Israel on a daily basis.

Abdul-Fata Ahmed indicated that despite US President Joe Biden’s opposition to the October 7 attack by the Palestine Hamas group, he has endorsed the two state solution as an ultimate way to resolve the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

He noted that the conflict is premised on Israel’s resistance to the two state solution and their continuous occupation, persecution and exploitation of the lives and properties of the Palestinian people.

"The general implication of recent attack on Israel by Hamas was for the freedom of Palestine and not merely for the purpose of terror. Taking hostages of some Israeli people as part of the attack should open the way for negotiation between the two states, yet Israel has moved on to escalate their retaliation by virtually taking steps to exterminate the Palestinians. This led to a Global uproar against the Israeli oppression across the major states of world.

It would be recalled that on October 7, this year, the Palestine Hamas military group launched a deadly attack on Israel that claimed about 1,400 lives, as a reaction to the continuous persecuting and extermination of the Palestinian people.

In retaliation, Israel attacked Palestine and claimed the lives of 4,150 civilians, including women and children, within the last ten days following the first attack on October 7, ongoing media reports have said.

Ambassador Abdal Fatah Ahmed Khalil Alsattari added that Israeli oppression of lives of the Palestinian people has been going on since the founding of the Israeli state in 1948.

He added that a series of major wars were fought between 1948, 1967, and 1973 between the two countries, with two significant clashes happening between the periods of 1987 to 1993, and 2000 to 2005.

Israel also occupied Lebanese territory in 1967 and moved ahead to occupy Syrian lands in 1982. These states are equally involved in the ongoing turmoil.

Following the history of the conflict and the refusal of the statehood of Palestine, the Ambassador said that his people are determined to stay in Gaza and persist for their freedom.

Based on this, the Ambassador called on Ghanaians to support the global position of the two state solution as the only way to free Palestine from the captivity of Israel.

He used the media forum to thank all the states within the Middle East and Africa that are supporting them during these hard times, and also thanked the Ghanaian people for their love and support for the Palestine state.

He also indicated that global support and voices would ultimately add up to free Palestine, as the actions of Israel are globally recognised as illegal and against the rules of international law.