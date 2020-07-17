3 hours ago

Self-acclaimed queen of Ghanaian comedy, Afia Schwarzenegger, has said that Ghanaians don’t like her because she is strong and confident.

The comedian made this revelation when she took her turn as a guest on Citi TV’s Upside Down Show, monitored by Ghanaweb.com.

Afia was answering a question about whether or not Ghanaians do not understand her, or they are just unable to differentiate between Afia Schwarzenegger and Valentina (which is her real name)

She said even though she purposefully ignores people and what they say about her, she believes she is always attacked because she is strong and confident, something Ghanaians do not like.

According to her, Ghanaians appreciate strong women only when they are not from Ghana, but anyone else who show signs of strength and confidence like her, Nana Aba Anamoah, Delay and a host of other strong women is chastised and called names.

“You know Ghanaians we adore confident women, strong women, outspoken women if they come from another country. I am not the only one, Ghanaians don’t like me because I am confident and I am strong. They don’t like Nana Aba Anamoah because of the same thing, they don’t like Delay because of the same thing, they don’t like Lydia Forson…go and marry go and look for a husband bla bla bla, so who is perfect here? They like Gifty Anti now because she is old and is married, they never liked her; I mean when we were growing up, we heard all sorts of things about her that were unprintable, but I thank God that the only voice I hear is the Holy Spirit and myself, I don’t hear them,” she told the host.

