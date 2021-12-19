5 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo has admitted things are difficult in the country but notes it is not his fault.

“I admit that Ghanaians are going through difficult times, some people are trying to say that it is my fault but you know that is not the case. I am hopeful that if you all support the vision of this government, we will be able to turn things around,” the President said this at Juaben in the Ashanti Region when he commissioned the party’s constituency office complex on Saturday.

The comments come on the back of the public outcry over the decision by government to introduce a levy on electronic cash transactions.

Despite the sustained protest by a section of the public, government insists the levy must pass in order to resuscitate the economy.

Meanwhile, Parliament has passed the appropriation bill amidst disagreements.

The vexed matter of the E-Levy which the finance committee failed to consider over disagreements compelled the House to adjourn sitting to next week Monday.

This is contrary to plans for the House to rise for the Christmas break after sitting. The Majority side led by its leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu wanted both the appropriation bill and the E-Levy bill to be considered by the finance minister before sitting ended.

The Minority side led by its leader Haruna Iddrisu however rejected such a move arguing his side could only partake in the passage of the appropriation bill.

The Tamale South MP demanded the E-Levy be deferred. The matter was then left to the finance committee to decide. Disagreements at the committee eventually led to the shelving of the E-Levy bill with the house passing only the appropriation bill to enable the president to spend from the consolidated fund after expiration of the 2021 appropriation Act which expires December 31.