15 hours ago

Deputy Minority Leader and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembele constituency, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, says Ghanaians have already delivered a verdict on the true state of the country.

He made these remarks on the floor of Parliament shortly after President Akufo-Addo’s last State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament on Friday, January 3.

"The people of Ghana have already given their verdict on the true state of the country, and that verdict was very, very clear: economic hardship, huge debt, high youth unemployment, hopelessness, and more. We have come to the end of the road under what has undoubtedly been the worst government in the Fourth Republic," he said.

The MP, who also serves as the Deputy Minority Leader in the current 8th Parliament, explained, "This abysmal record was confirmed on December 7th when the people of Ghana delivered the most overwhelming and emphatic vote of rejection any government has ever witnessed in the Fourth Republic."

He further criticized the president for reckless borrowing and mismanagement of state funds, particularly regarding the controversial National Cathedral project.

"Mr President, you will be remembered as the first president who was cushioned by the IMF when you began, and you are still being cushioned at the end of your term. You left something very important in your account – you left out an account of your promise to God to build a cathedral. But, Mr President, I will leave that between you and your God," he added.

In his address, President Akufo-Addo outlined the various intervention programmes, policies, and steps he has taken over the past eight years to move the country forward. He also expressed hope that the economy is doing well and prayed that the next government continues along the same track to maintain progress.

However, Mr Armah Kofi-Buah further mocked the outgoing president, saying, "Let me remind His Excellency that his tenure in office will remain a timely reminder of how not to govern a country."

The lawmaker assured the people of Ghana that hope is on the way, urging confidence in the incoming leadership of President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC.

"But let me also be quick to assure the good people of Ghana that hope is on its way. With President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC, we can once again have a brighter future, emerging from this glare of despair," he concluded.

Source: Myjoyonline