3 hours ago

Former Ghana and Chelsea star Michael Essien has deleted his post on his Instagram page that sought to support the LGBTI community.

In recent weeks issues about the LGBT community has been gaining a lot of traction in the mainstream and social media following the setting up of an LGBT office in Ashongman, a suburb of Accra.

Ghana is a conservative country that frowns on activities of LGBT persons as that sexual orientation is branded abominable, abhorrent and offensive against the natural principles of humanity although there is a growing and thriving LGBT community.

The former Chelsea star posted a rainbow themed Ghana flag with the caption: ‘Ghana Supports Equality’ message of solidarity on his Instagram page.

His text read: ‘’We see you, we hear you, we support you. Our LGBTQIA plus Community in Ghana #ghanasupportequality 🇬🇭🤝🏿.’

After incessant insults and abuse since his post the former Ghana midfielder has been forced to delete his post throwing support behind the LGBTI community.

Reaction of Essien's support to LGBTI:

''You just lost your one follower, good luck, byee.''

Aikins_Lucky also wrote: Am un following u right away Kojo