Reports reaching the Ghana News Agency (GNA), indicate that some Ghanaian residents in La Cote d'Ivoire have been crossing the Elubo border to Ghana through unapproved routes in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many of these Ghanaian nationals are indigenes of Elubo and its environs who are conversant with the terrain and as a result, decide to disregard the main entry point to Ghana for fear of being denied access to enter the country.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Jomoro, Mr. Ernest Kofie confirmed the incident in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.

He told the GNA that Ivorian nationals rather used the Elubo border to undergo the safety protocols before entering the country since they did not know the bush paths.

It would be recalled that La Cote d'Ivoire recorded cases of the COVID-19 when Ghana had not recorded any case of the disease. It was weeks after that Ghana recorded its first case.

As to what measures the Assembly had put in place to contain the pandemic, Mr Kofie said the Assembly was financially constrained taking cognizance of the quantum of protective health kits and others to be procured for distribution to the District.

The MCE, therefore, appealed to the central government to come to the aid of the Assembly to reach out to the people.

Mr Kofie, however, said series of sensitization and education was on-going to deepen the understanding of the people on the COVID-19 pandemic and advised the people to continue with the social distancing safety protocol as the first measure to avoid contracting the virus.

Source: peacefmonline