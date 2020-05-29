1 hour ago

A sum of $800; that’s what Ghanaians currently based in Nigeria have to pay to gain access back home amidst closed borders.

This will help facilitate their return home via a chartered flight, as announced by Ghana’s High Commission.

In a notice issued in Abuja, Nigeria on Friday, May 29, 2020, the commission noted that arrangements are being made for a chartered flight with Africa World Airlines (AWA) to evacuate these persons ‘possibly on Tuesday 2nd June, 2020’.

The cost, it stated, ranges from $800-1,000 for a flight from Abuja to Accra and $700-$900 from Lagos to Accra, all depending on the maximum number of passengers available.

Passengers are required to pay a mandatory cost of a 14-day quarantine before boarding.

The move forms part of government’s efforts to evacuate or repatriate stranded Ghanaians from other countries. It comes after government received some over 200 citizens from Kuwait.

Source: Ghanaweb